Boston College holds off NC State rally for 71-68 win

NC State

by: GETHIN COOLBAUGH Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives past Boston College’s Derryck Thornton (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) – Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16 points, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State in a 71-68 win.

Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College, which has won four of its last seven.

The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high four-game win streak Dec. 7 to 21.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers
Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss