Boston College holds off NC State rally for 71-68 win

BOSTON (AP) – Derryck Thornton had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jay Heath scored 16 points, and Boston College held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State in a 71-68 win.
Nik Popovic added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jairus Hamilton scored 11 for Boston College, which has won four of its last seven.
The Eagles have not won back-to-back games since a season-high four-game win streak Dec. 7 to 21.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
