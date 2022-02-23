RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State continued on its limp across the regular-season finish line with a 69-61 home loss to Boston College Wednesday night.

The loss is the Wolfpack’s seventh in its last eight games. The lone victory was a 76-61 walloping of Georgia Tech.

The game was competitive through the first 25 minutes or so. Jericole Hellems hit a 3-pointer that put N.C. State ahead 39-37 just over 5 minutes into the second half.

Then Boston College ripped off a 12-0 run and didn’t look back.

Terquavion Smith was hot from 3-point range, knocking down 4-of-10, but even that wasn’t enough to keep the Wolfpack in it.

All but one of Boston College’s starters scored in double figures.

Smith and Dereon Seabron combined for 41 of the Wolfpack’s 61 points.

The Wolfpack will host North Carolina on Saturday for their home finale.