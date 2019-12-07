Bryce, Hellems help NC State beat Wake Forest 91-82

Wake Forest’s Andrien White drives to the basket under pressure from N.C. State’s Pat Andree in the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – C.J. Bryce scored 18 points and North Carolina State shot 52% to beat Wake Forest 91-82 on Saturday and earn its first ACC win.

Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, though he had to be stretchered off with 28 seconds left after appearing to bang his head on the court when falling on a rebound attempt.

The Wolfpack led much of the second half by double figures and hit a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Brandon Childress scored 30 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who shot 52%. Wake Forest committed 19 turnovers that N.C. State converted into 27 points.

