NC State moves up 4 spots after win over Boston College; Wake Forest remains No. 16

Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin celebrates after scoring against Louisville during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AP – Following college football’s week eight action, the University of Cincinnati (6-0) climbed once again, up to No. 2 in the nation, just behind the University of Georgia.

The state of North Carolina keeps two schools in AP’s top-25.

Wake Forest University (6-0) remains No. 16 after being idle over the weekend. It pulled off a 40-37 overtime victory on Oct. 9 against Syracuse University and will next take on Army on the road this Saturday at noon.

North Carolina State University (5-1) climbed four spots to No. 18 after dismantling Boston College on the road Saturday, 33-7. The Wolfpack surrendered an early touchdown and went into the second quarter tied, but kept the Eagles off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game to score 26 unanswered.

Georgia (7-0) stays at No. 1 following a 30-13 victory over previously-ranked No. 11 University of Kentucky. The Wildcats loss has now dropped them to 6-1 on the season and down four spots to No. 15 in the nation.

The University of Oklahoma (7-0) moved up to No. 3 after its win, and the University of Alabama (6-1) again moved into the College Football Playoff, currently, at No. 4 after its win Saturday.

Other notable seedings saw the No. 6 University of Michigan leapfrog No. 7 Penn State University following Saturday’s games, as well as Oklahoma State University, use its convincing win to stay undefeated and move from No. 12 to No. 8.

Additionally, the University of Auburn (No. 19), Baylor University (No. 20), Pittsburgh University (No. 23), The University of San Antonio Austin (No. 24), and Purdue University (No. 25) are all ranked for the first time this season.

UTSA is ranked for the first time in program history, and the Boiler Makers are ranked following their road upset of previously-ranked No. 2 Iowa, who is now no longer ranked.