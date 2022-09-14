RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Courtney Banghart’s next chance to face an N.C. State fan base she once called classless comes on Feb. 16.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its composite women’s basketball schedule Wednesday — and without question its spiciest matchup is North Carolina’s annual visit to N.C. State.

The Tar Heels travel to Reynolds Coliseum two days after Valentine’s Day in the Wolfpack fan base’s first chance to respond to Banghart’s controversial comments last month.

The UNC coach, asked by a podcast host if she hates N.C. State or Duke more, responded that Wolfpack fans are “so classless” and that she “just (doesn’t) even like going there.”

Those remarks led to outrage on social media, and Banghart later apologized for them, saying she “took it too far,” “carelessly used the word ‘classless’” and “deeply regret my word choice.”