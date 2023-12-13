Quarterback Grayson McCall announced Wednesday he’ll transfer from Coastal Carolina to North Carolina State following an injury-plagued season in which he appeared in only seven games.

The three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year will join a Power Five program that has won at least eight games in six of the last seven seasons. He will go into his final season in line to replace Brennan Armstrong as the Wolfpack’s starter.

McCall started the Chanticleers’ first seven games this season. He sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter against Arkansas State on Oct. 21 and hasn’t played since.

In 42 career games, McCall has completed 70% of his passes for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Stanford’s Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the Pac-12 and a three-year starter, entered the transfer portal after an injury-shortened season in which he made 16 catches for 239 yards. He had a combined 92 catches for more than 1,000 yards in 2021 and ’22.

Two-year starting defensive backs Decamerion Richardson of Mississippi State and Tamarion McDonald of Tennessee also are in the portal, as is Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner.