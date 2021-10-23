Comments from Miami freshman QB catch the ire of NC State’s defense

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a game the North Carolina State football team would like to forget.

Last season the Miami Hurricanes rolled into town and hung 44 points on a reeling Wolfpack defense at Carter-Finley Stadium in the Canes three-point win.

“We played about as bad as we could play on defense,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “You know that side of the ball remembers that game and has a bad taste in their mouth.”

And if giving up 44 points and allowing 620 yards of total offense wasn’t bad enough for the Pack defense, along comes Miami freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to add even more fuel to the fire.

Van Dyke, filling in for the injured D’Eriq King, decided to give N.C. State some extra motivation when the two teams meet Saturday in Miami at 7:30 p.m.

Van Dyke acknowledged that the Pack has a good defense but then maybe went a bit too far.

“We put up 44 points last year on them,” the young quarterback stated. “We feel very confident. I don’t think they can really stop us.”

Oh boy. Talk about throwing out some red meat. Did he not think those comments wouldn’t get back to the Wolfpack players?

“That definitely adds some spice to the game and makes us want to play harder,” admitted N.C. State defensive end Savion Jackson.

“It adds motivation, it adds fuel to the fire but you’ve heard it before, we just focus on ourselves over here. But yeh it definitely does want to make us play harder.”

And that could be bad news for the Hurricanes. The Pack has the 11th best defense in the nation giving up just 14 points and 295 yards per contest. These guys don’t need any extra motivation.

“Last year was last year,” argued N.C. State senior defensive end Daniel Joseph. “It may be the same guys but I know this team is pissed off for greatness.”

Or maybe they’re just, well, mad about a comment a young player probably wishes he had never made.