COVID-19 cluster identified within NC State’s athletics department, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University has identified a COVID-19 cluster associated with the university’s athletics department, the school said in a release.

A “cluster” is defined as five or more cases that deemed close proximity or location.

Unlike when the university announced multiple clusters in Greek housing last summer, officials did not release the actual number of cases in the athletics department.

Everyone who tests positive as part of the athletics cluster is being isolated and contact tracing is underway to alert anyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive.

State’s women’s basketball team announced on Jan. 5 that its next two games would be postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing.

N.C. State’s games against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest were postponed.

University officials did not say if the cluster was related to the women’s basketball team.

Anyone in the NC State community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, or cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services. SHS is open for COVID-19 testing, by appointment at (919) 515-2563.