Crutchfield clicks as NC State cruises past North Florida

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 21 points as one of four North Carolina State players in double-figure scoring in an impressive season-opening rout of North Florida.

Crutchfield made four 3-point shots as part of the Wolfpack’s assault from the perimeter as the team won its first game for the 18th year in a row. Junior center Elissa Cunane poured in 12 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career in the first half. Marissa Mackins led North Florida with 22 points.

N.C. State will take on Radford Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories