Crutchfield clicks as NC State cruises past North Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 21 points as one of four North Carolina State players in double-figure scoring in an impressive season-opening rout of North Florida.

Crutchfield made four 3-point shots as part of the Wolfpack’s assault from the perimeter as the team won its first game for the 18th year in a row. Junior center Elissa Cunane poured in 12 points, reaching the 1,000-point mark for her career in the first half. Marissa Mackins led North Florida with 22 points.

N.C. State will take on Radford Sunday at 2 p.m.