Cunane, No. 3 NC State avoid upset, reach ACC title game

North Carolina State’s Elissa Cunane pulls down a key rebound under pressure from Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021.(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds, and third-ranked North Carolina State stormed back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech 66-61 on Saturday and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Kayla Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack (19-2), which will look to repeat as ACC champions when they meet No. 5 Louisville on Sunday.

Lorela Cubaj had a strong game with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen chipped in with 17 points and five assists for Georgia Tech, which led most of the second half but went cold late.