Cunane, No. 3 NC State top Virginia Tech 68-55 in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds to help third-ranked North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech 68-55 in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Jada Boyd added 13 points off the bench for the second-seeded Wolfpack, the reigning tournament champion.

Cunane made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws in a big performance against 6-5 Hokies sophomore Elizabeth Kitley. Kitley scored 20 points for the seventh-seeded Hokies.

Virginia Tech made 1 of 15 shots in the second period to fall behind by double digits. The Hokies shot 35% for the game.