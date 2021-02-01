Cunane returns to help No. 4 NC State knock off No. 1 Louisville

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. North Carolina State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNCN) — It’s official! North Carolina State’s women’s basketball team knocked off top ranked Louisville Monday night.

The 74-60 win may help the Wolfpack attain its highest ranking ever — number one — after getting as high as number two earlier this season. It is also the second win for the Wolfpack over a top-ranked team after defeating South Carolina earlier in the year.

Star forward Elissa Cunane returned to the Wolfpack lineup after missing the team’s previous two games due to COVID-19. She turned in an efficient effort in her return, scoring 16 points on 7-9 shooting from the field.

Cunane was one of four Wolfpack scorers in double figures.

Up next for the Wolfpack is rival North Carolina on Sunday.