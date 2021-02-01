Cunane returns to help No. 4 NC State knock off No. 1 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNCN) — It’s official! North Carolina State’s women’s basketball team knocked off top ranked Louisville Monday night.
The 74-60 win may help the Wolfpack attain its highest ranking ever — number one — after getting as high as number two earlier this season. It is also the second win for the Wolfpack over a top-ranked team after defeating South Carolina earlier in the year.
Star forward Elissa Cunane returned to the Wolfpack lineup after missing the team’s previous two games due to COVID-19. She turned in an efficient effort in her return, scoring 16 points on 7-9 shooting from the field.
Cunane was one of four Wolfpack scorers in double figures.
Up next for the Wolfpack is rival North Carolina on Sunday.