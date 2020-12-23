Daniels, N.C. State beat 17th-ranked Tar Heels 79-76

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored 21 points to help North Carolina State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76. Freshman Shakeel Moore had 17 points for the Wolfpack, who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead.
But N.C. State responded with a 14-2 run after UNC got within a point, then did just enough down the stretch to hold off UNC’s late rally for just its fifth win in 37 meetings.
Armando Bacot scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels, who had missed 3-pointers from RJ Davis and Caleb Love on their final possession with a chance to tie.
