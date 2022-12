CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University head coach Dave Doeren and linebackers Drake Thomas and Isaiah Moore met with the media after the Wolfpack’s 16-12 loss to the University of Maryland in the Duke Mayo Bowl.

Why didn’t M.J. Morris play? How did Doeren feel about Ben Finley’s performance? What did Doeren say when asked to asses this season? What will Thomas and Moore remember most about their careers at N.C. State?