Defending ACC champion NC State women sweep preseason honors

North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane celebrates in front of South Florida forward Bethy Mununga (20) after making a basket during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The two-time defending ACC champion N.C. State women were picked to make it three in a row as Wes Moore’s squad was tabbed to win the ACC title by 14 of the 15 league coaches.

Senior center Elissa Cunane was chosen Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year while teammate Jakia Brown-Turner joined Cunane on the Preseason All ACC squad.

Louisville picked up the other first-place team vote as the Wolfpack outdistanced the Cardinals and Georgia Tech for the top spot.

The Wolfpack program is on quite a roll. Last year, the Pack earned the school’s first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and reached its third straight NCAA Sweet 16.

The fifth-ranked Wolfpack will make a splash right out of the gate, opening the season by hosting No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 9.