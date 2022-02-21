‘Definitely work to come’: Wolfpack freshman Tommy White not getting caught up in record debut

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Most freshman are wide-eyed and overwhelmed when they make it to college. They are truly just proud to suit up and see the field. Few make it between the lines. Still fewer make an impact.

Then there’s North Carolina State freshman Tommy White.

With his parents watching from the stands the St. Pete Beach, Florida native batted .643 on the weekend, going 9-for-14 with five home runs and 12 runs batted in. In Friday’s 24-6 win over Evansville, he belted three home runs, and then followed up his impressive outing with a grand slam in Saturday’s 6-4 win and a two-run shot in Sunday’s 7-0 shutout victory.

His performance earned him Player of the Week honors from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Collegiate Baseball.

“Some tears from pops and mom and my grandparents, and friends are calling me and saying how proud they are and that I’ve earned it,” White said. “There’s definitely work to come. We have a long season ahead so I’m not trying to get caught up in what I did.”

Awards aside, his performance was one for the record books. His three home runs on Friday were the most by an N.C. State player since 2010, and it was only the second time accomplished by a Wolfpack player since 1999. At 6-foot-2 and 242-pounds, White definitely strikes fear in the hearts of most opposing pitchers. The others are liars. A high school All-American and Under Armour Home Run Derby champion, N.C. State head coach Elliott Avent said he’s as good a freshman hitter as he’s signed in 25 years with the Wolfpack.

N.C. State will continue its home stand Tuesday when it hosts High Point in the first of two midweek contests. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Doak Field at Dail Park. If he keeps up this kind of pace it won’t be long before Avent is on the phone with Rawlings for another shipment baseballs.