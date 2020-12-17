Doeren happy with 2021 recruiting class despite challenges

This photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 shows North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren during an NCAA college football practice in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

N.C. State signed 19 players in its 2021 recruiting class including 11 from the state of North Carolina. The class is ranked 32nd nationally and seventh in the ACC according to 24/7 Sports.

“It’s a class that we’re very proud of,” gushed N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “It’s a bunch of guys that fit our culture and I’m excited to work with them.”

Once again, Doeren went heavy for in-state kids. It’s a strategy that has worked well for the Wolfpack program.

“We always start within our borders,” explained Doeren. “We feel really good about these guys. They wanted to stay home, they wanted their families to be part of the process and they’re excited about what we talk about.”

“Our guys have had a higher percentage of success by staying home and letting their families be a part of it and being a part of our developmental program.”

Doeren feels this year’s class could have been even better had he been able to get recruits on campus. Hands-on recruiting was difficult during the pandemic making it difficult for recruits to visit in-person.

“N.C. State it’s a gem,” bragged Doeren. “It’s a beautiful place in an incredible city and people didn’t get to see it that much.”

“They didn’t get to see game day when it is just crazy in our stadium. So those are things that can help us down the road.”

The fact the Wolfpack has five new assistant coaches who were, for the most part, unable to meet recruits face to face due to COVID-19 restrictions makes the success of this class even more impressive.

“It’s a good class, all these guys are super competitive,” said Doeren.