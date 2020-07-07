Former ECU head coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State football staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former ECU head football coach Ruffin McNeill has joined the N.C. State coaching staff.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has announced on Tuesday that McNeill would serve as the special assistant to the head coach.

“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old.”

McNeill will help advise Doeren and will lead special projects.

“We’ve crossed paths on the recruiting trail many times over the past 22 years and have been friends and competitors. Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program,” Doeren said.

McNeill was most recently the assistant head coach at Oklahoma.

He left the program in January in order to return to North Carolina to help care for his elderly father.

He served as ECU’s head coach from 2010-15. Before that, he spent 10 seasons at Texas Tech.