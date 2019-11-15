Former NC State basketball star Grundy dead at 40

08 Mar 2002: Anthony Grundy #2 of North Carolina State prepares for play during the ACC Tournament game against Virginia at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. North Carolina State won 92-72. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones/Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, KY (WNCN) – Former N.C. State basketball star Anthony Grundy died Thursday in what police are saying was a domestic violence incident.

Police were called to his mother’s home around 6:45 p.m. and Grundy was found bleeding near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Muhammed Ali Boulevard.

He had been stabbed several times, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said.

He died just after 7 p.m. at the hospital.

Alicia Smiley, spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police told WKLY the investigation remains ongoing.

“At this time we are interviewing several persons. We believe we have everyone who was involved in that altercation. So there are no outstanding parties,” Smiley said.

He posted to Facebook celebrating his mom’s birthday just hours before his death.

My Moms Birthday today!! If you have time today please send my Moms a happy birthday! She would give you the shirt off her back!!! Real talk!! 💯 Happy Birthday Yolanda “Lau” Grundy! I love you! 🙌🏽❤️ Posted by Anthony M. Grundy on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Grundy played for head coach Herb Sendek at N.C. State from 1998 to 2002 and helped the Wolfpack make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.

The 6-foot 3-inch guard was named All-ACC his senior season.

He played professional basketball overseas and also had a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks.

He was arrested several times for DWI and spent two years in a North Carolina prison in connection with those charges. He was released from prison in March 2018.

In mid-June, Grundy was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a 59-year-old woman in Louisville, WLKY reported. He pleaded not guilty in that case.