RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former N.C. State head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Dick Sheridan has passed away, university officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon. He was 81 years old.

Over the course of his seven-year tenure, Sheridan became one of the most successful coaches in program history, guiding the Wolfpack to a 52-29-3 record and six bowl game appearances from 1986-1992.

The Wolfpack also finished in the Top 25 on three separate occasions with Sheridan at the helm of the program.

His accomplishments on the gridiron led to his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.