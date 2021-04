RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University baseball team got up off the deck in game three of their series to beat Clemson, avoid the sweep and show off some of their clutch hitting in their 9-5 win.

"I thought that this game was really important to all of us as a whole collective group we really needed this win today," said NC State outfielder Terrell Tatum. "Especially after the past two days where we felt like we were one pitch away from changing this whole series around, making sure we were able to respond and come back today was a big thing for all of us."