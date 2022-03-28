RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a special season with a magical run.

The N.C. State women’s basketball team made history this year. However, 24 years ago so did the team from the 1997-98 season.

“You know, we had fun with each other. We played for one another, and you know, we had Coach [Kay] Yow. The greatest thing about coach is that you never wanted to let her down,” said Kristen Gillespie.

Gillespie is the head coach of the Illinois State University women’s basketball team and was a four-year letter winner and three-year captain for the Wolfpack from 1996 to 1999.

As a junior, she was N.C. State’s starting point guard on the 1998 NCAA Final Four team.

“That year was just incredible because it wasn’t always just smooth sailing. The thing I remember most vividly about that year is that we were a pretty high seed going into the ACC Tournament,” Gillespie said.

“We had high hopes of winning it and we got upset the first round. We were absolutely devastated. Before we left that locker room Coach Yow said, what is delayed is not denied,” she said.

The next three weeks they went on a run like no other in N.C. State women’s basketball history.

They made it just a game shy of the national title.

Dereck Whittenburg, a member of NC State’s 1983 national championship men’s basketball team, said it has been fun watching this year’s team.

“People are still talking about ’83 team. I’m just so excited that they are not talking about us and they are talking about our women’s basketball team,” Whittenburg said.

Despite this year’s team coming up short against UConn in the Elite 8 Monday night, Gillespie said she’s proud of the team.

“They have so many talented young women, but they play for the name on the chest,” she said.