Georgia Tech’s late rally leads to upset over NC State 64-58

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado finished with 24 points, tied a school record with eight steals, and was active on defense in the closing seconds, getting a pair of takeaways that led to four quick points in Georgia Tech’s 64-58 upset win over North Carolina State.
The Yellow Jackets won despite not having leading scorer Michael Devoe, who missed the game with an apparent foot injury.
N.C. State, which began the day tied for fourth place in the ACC, had its three-game win streak snapped.
C.J. Bryce, the Wolfpack’s leading scorer, had no points and didn’t take a shot in the second half.
