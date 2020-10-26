GoFundMe started for NC State mascot diagnosed with heart disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been organized for North Carolina State University’s live mascot Tuffy II, who was recently diagnosed with heart disease.

The disease called canine dilated cardiomyopathy is a primary disease of cardiac muscle that results in a decreased ability of the heart to generate pressure to pump blood through the vascular system, according to N.C. State’s veterinarian school.

“Tuffy II is the popular live mascot of your North Carolina State football team. He has been on the sideline during games and loves having pictures taken with countless fans at various events. Luckily NC State has one of the best Vet schools in the country. In fact, they already saved Tuffy II’s life once when he was diagnosed with a rare parasite when he was just a puppy. Now, they have treated him in their ICU and he is much better thanks to the amazing cardiology team!” the GoFundMe reads.

The GoFundMe’s organizer has set a $10,000 goal for Tuffy II. More than $6,000 has been raised so far.

“Tuffy II can’t wait to be on the sidelines again, representing the NC State Wolfpack and greeting all the fans with a friendly nudge and a grin!” the GoFundMe reads.