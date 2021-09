North Carolina State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) tosses the football to an official after catching a touchdown pass against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Lideatrick Griffin returned the opening kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown, and Mississippi State’s defense took it from there in a 24-10 win over North Carolina State.

The Bulldogs held the Wolfpack to 4.5 yards per play.

Quarterback Will Rogers was 33-for-49 passing for 294 yards and two touchdowns for Mississippi State.

N.C. State scored its only touchdown with 1:06 left in the game on a 4-yard pass from Leary to Thayer Thomas.