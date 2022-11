RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State head football coach Dave Doeren met with the media for the final time on Thursday, before Saturday’s contest at Louisville.

Is Doeren still upset with the officials late call against Drake Thomas?

Did the Pack flush the Boston College loss and have a good week of practice?

Was early expectations too high for M.J. Morris?

And with the transfer portal heading up does he and his staff have to re-recruit some of their own players? Hear what Doeren has to say.