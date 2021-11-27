Hellems has career-best 31 points, N.C. State beats La. Tech, 90-81

N.C. State’s Ebenezer Dowuona (21) slams in two during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems drained six 3-pointers, scored a career-high 31 points and N.C. State outran Louisiana Tech 90-81.

All five starters reached double figures for N.C. State, which is undefeated at home.

Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes scored 14 points each – Hayes with five assists – while Dereon Seabron and Ebenezer Dowuona scored 10 each.

Dowuona’s points were a career-best and he added a career-high six blocks.

Seabron added five steals. Kenneth Lofton Jr. poured in a career-high 30 points with a career-best 18 rebounds for Louisiana Tech, which saw its four-game win streak end.