Hellems powers NC State past Campbell for 69-50 win

North Carolina State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Campbell’s Jordan Whitfield (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and North Carolina State beat Campbell 69-50 Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack pulled away to a 58-36 lead in the middle of the second half, reeling off a 19-1 run while the Fighting Camels missed eight straight field goal attempts.

Devon Daniels added 12 points and eight rebounds and Manny Bates scored 10 points. Hellems finished with seven rebounds and five assists and scored 13 points in the first half.

The Camels led 22-15 with seven minutes left in the half, but Hellems scored seven points during the Wolfpack’s 15-6 run to close the half with a two-point lead.

Gediminas Mokšeckas and Cedric Henderson, Jr. had 10 points each for Campbell.