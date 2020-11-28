Hellems scores 17 as NC State races past N. Florida, 86-51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead four double-figure scorers and North Carolina State raced away from North Florida 86-51 to win a second straight game.
Cam Hayes added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six assists, DJ Funderburk had 11 points and Manny Bates 10 with five blocked shots and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack.
The Ospreys were paced by three players with 11 points each – Carter Hendricksen, Jose Placer and Jadyn Parker.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- One person killed, another wounded in shooting at Arden Fair Mall
- Nurse who came out of retirement to train others dies from COVID-19
- Retired coast guard vet still helping fellow military members
- Teen charged after passenger dies in DUI crash on Thanksgiving, SC troopers say
- Iran nuclear scientist linked to military program killed in ambush