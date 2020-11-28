Hellems scores 17 as NC State races past N. Florida, 86-51

North Carolina State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) shoots as North Florida’s Jose Placer (15) and Jonathan Aybar (21) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting to lead four double-figure scorers and North Carolina State raced away from North Florida 86-51 to win a second straight game.

Cam Hayes added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six assists, DJ Funderburk had 11 points and Manny Bates 10 with five blocked shots and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

The Ospreys were paced by three players with 11 points each – Carter Hendricksen, Jose Placer and Jadyn Parker.

