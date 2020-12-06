Hockman, defense carry NC State over Georgia Tech, 23-13

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Bailey Hockman threw for 309 yards and Ricky Person and Zonovan Knight each ran for a touchdown as North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 23-13 in its regular-season finale.

The win was the fourth straight for the Wolfpack, marking the first time it has closed out the regular season with four straight wins since 2008.

Hockman completed 23 of 36 passes to nine receivers en route to his second straight 300-yard passing game.

Despite outgaining N.C. State 412-397, Georgia Tech couldn’t convert in Wolfpack territory.

Jeff Sims completed 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.