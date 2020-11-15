Hockman’s 4 TDs help NC State beat Florida State 38-22

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) – Bailey Hockman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against his former team as North Carolina State defeated Florida State 38-22.

Hockman, who began his collegiate career in 2017 at Florida State program, was 24-for-34 passing for 265 yards and an interception.

Thayer Thomas, a redshirt senior, made a career-high 11 catches for a career-best 135 yards and two touchdowns.

N.C. State (5-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid.

Freshman Chubba Purdy got his first career start for Florida State, completing 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) have lost three straight games since upsetting then-No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill.