Holiday Bowl between NC State, UCLA canceled due to COVID issues within Bruins program

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Florida State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

SAN DIEGO (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins, the team said Tuesday.

UCLA announced on Twitter that it is unable to participate in the game due to protocols within the Bruins program.

Bruce Feldman with Fox Sports reported that the UCLA defensive line “has been decimated by Covid issues.”

N.C. State confirmed the reports on its on social media pages, saying the team is “heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season.”

Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening. — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 28, 2021

The cancellation came less than five hours before the game was set to kick off in San Diego.

Had the game gone on and the Wolfpack won, it would have marked only the second 10-win season in program history.