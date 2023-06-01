RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UCLA’s decision to back out of a bowl game against North Carolina State at the last minute two years ago has resulted in a lawsuit against the school and their conference.

The Holiday Bowl is suing both UCLA and the Pac-12 after the Bruins bailed on their 2021 game against the Wolfpack just hours before kickoff.

Court records Thursday showed the bowl’s organizing committee — officially the San Diego Bowl Game Association — filed the lawsuit for breach of contract earlier this week against the school and the conference in San Diego County Superior Court.

It stems from the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the bowl game less than five hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 issues within the UCLA program. It denied the Wolfpack, who finished 9-3 that season, a chance at just the second 10-win season in program history.