RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wolfpack has been on a winning streak, and they’re looking to keep that momentum going in their final road game of the season.

NC State (7-3 overall, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be in Blacksburg facing Virginia Tech (5-5, 4-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Coming off three straight wins, the Wolfpack could keep the Hokies from becoming bowl-eligible this week.

Virginia Tech’s only conference losses so far this season have come against College Football Playoff-ranked Florida State and Louisville. Should they lose Saturday, their final chance to become bowl-eligible will be the following week at rival Virginia.

Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a former Cavalier, faced the Hokies twice while he was at Virginia. He passed for a combined 654 yards, threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more over those games.

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

Channel: ACC Network