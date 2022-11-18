RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Imma get him. Dave Doeren and the rest.”

Raleigh police are saying that was a threat made Monday on Twitter toward N.C. State Football Head Coach Dave Doeren by former Wolfpack player Joseph Isaac Boletepeli.

In addition to making threats, Boletepeli is charged with stalking Doeren by sending the coach multiple text messages and showing up at his workplace, according to an arrest warrant.

Boletepeli, 22, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged Wednesday with communicating threats and stalking, according to the warrant.

According to ESPN, Boletepeli was a defensive lineman for N.C. State in 2018 and 2019. He then transferred and played at the University of Maryland in 2020, the university’s athletic website states. He played high school football at Heritage High School in Raleigh.

His next court date is on December 15 at 9 a.m.