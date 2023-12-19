RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The accolades just keep pouring in for North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin paid a visit to the Wolfpack football team’s practice on Tuesday to read a proclamation that ruled Dec. 19 as “Payton Wilson Day” across the city.

“It’s a true honor,” Wilson said. “Just like what I’ve been saying the whole time, none of this would’ve happened without my team, without my coaches, without my support.”

“Thank you to the mayor of Raleigh for even just thinking about me,” continued Wilson, who is from Hillsborough. “This is an awesome privilege. It truly is.”

This adds to the lengthy list of accolades for the veteran linebacker, who became a unanimous All-American selection this year. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year was also named the winner of the Dick Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award, which honors the top linebacker and defensive player in the country, respectively.

During the 2023 season, Wilson was a force to be reckoned with for the Wolfpack, making 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass deflections, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, along with one forced fumble as well as a defensive touchdown.

Wilson will have one final opportunity to add to these historic numbers when N.C. State squares off against No. 25 Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28.

Kickoff is slated for 5:45 p.m. EST in Orlando, Fla.