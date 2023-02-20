RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Just two days after the Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series win, the N.C. State IcePack faced off with UNC-Chapel Hill hockey on the same ice at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The N.C. State IcePack won 7t-3 over UNC-Chapel Hill in their final home game.

“It was wild, just to walk out, having everyone chant Wolfpack,” Captian Victor Hugo said. “Of course to win in front of all those fans and in front of your school is amazing.”

N.C. State Athletics estimate 24,000 people showed up to see the college teams in action.

For IcePack players and longtime fans alike, this sight is what they could only have imagined.

“It was honestly a dream come true to play in front of, I think we had 24,000 people, I would have never thought in my life I would play in front of, so it was just amazing,” Hugo said.

“We watched them when there were like 10 to 20 fans so to see this now is just amazing,” fan Amanda Jaeshke said.

Following the NHL Stadium Series game, plenty of folks also came out for the first time to experience outdoor hockey.

“The stadium series just happened and the tickets weren’t bad and I’ve been wanting to see them for a while,” fan Liz Brewer said.

IcePack coach Tim Healy said he’s grateful the team took their place in Raleigh hockey history, as the sport booms in across the area.

“I think Raleigh is the hockey capital of the southeast but I think we might even be expanding that footprint,” Healy said. “We showed the world this weekend what we can do for hockey on the pro level, on the colligate level. It’s unreal.”