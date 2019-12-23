Johnson’s triple-double helps NC State beat The Citadel 83-63

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (22) defends North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Markell Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help North Carolina State beat The Citadel 83-63.

Johnson grabbed a rebound with 1:57 remaining to complete his triple-double for the Wolfpack (9-3), who never trailed.

Devon Daniels scored 18 points and DJ Funderburk scored 14 for N.C. State.

C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems added 13 points apiece.

