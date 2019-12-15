Last-second shot lifts NC State past UNC Greensboro 80-77

North Carolina State’s Markell Johnson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Barclays Classic Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Markell Johnson hit a running shot from near halfcourt at the buzzer to help North Carolina State beat UNC Greensboro 80-77 on Sunday.

Johnson’s shot came immediately after a tough tying basket from Isaiah Miller with 2.1 seconds left in what turned into a wild finish between in-state programs.

Johnson was immediately mobbed by teammates into the scorer’s table to celebrate the win, with Johnson waving his left arm amid the festive gathering.

Johnson had 19 points to lead N.C. State. Miller had 21 of his 26 points after halftime for the Spartans.