CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – After forcing a University of Maryland punt late in the fourth quarter and down just four points in Duke’s Mayo Bowl, North Carolina State University quarterback Ben Finley immediately tossed a game-ending interception on the team’s next play to help the Terrapins seal their bowl win.

Defensive back Jakorian Bennett stripped the ball away intended for N.C. State wide receiver Darryl Jones in a jump ball at the Maryland 49-yard-line with 2:28 to play in the game. From there, the Terrapins were able to run out the clock.

The turnover ended the low-scoring 16-12 affair that saw one total touchdown and seven combined field goals.

Maryland scored on a 19-yard strike to wideout Octavian Smith Jr. from quarterback Taulia Tagovalioa. The 8-play, 68-yard drive took a little more than 3.5 minutes off the clock and broke a 3-3 deadlock in the second quarter.

The Wolfpack would come as close as one point, twice, in a 10-9 and 13-12 game, but would never lead after opening the game’s scoring.

Finley finished 22-for-48 for 269 yards and two interceptions. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas was the team’s leading receiver with four catches for 54 yards. On the ground, N.C. State struggled as Jordan Houston finished with 14 yards on nine carries.

For Maryland, Tagovailoa finished 19-for-37 for 221 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Wideout Jeshaun Jones finished leading the Terrapins with four catches for 79 yards. Rushing the ball, Roman Hemby managed 65 yards on 24 attempts.