North Carolina State’s Zonovan Knight (7) stretches for the goal line but falls short while in the grasp of Furman’s Hugh Ryan (6) and Ivan Yates (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State beat Furman 45-7 on Saturday night.

Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards in the first half.

Running back Zonovan Knight posted 104 yards and a touchdown on a 11 first-half carries as the Wolfpack tuned up for next week’s visit from Clemson.

Furman showed up with 2-0 record for the first time since 2014, but generated only one first down in the first half.