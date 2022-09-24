RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage — and No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10 on Saturday night.

Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0), while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career.

Victor Rosa scored the lone touchdown for UConn (1-4) on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack, tuning up for a showdown with No. 5 Clemson next week, wasted no time in putting points on the board as Leary connected with Thayer Thomas on the very first play from scrimmage. It was the longest play from scrimmage of the season for N.C. State, and it was also the first time the team has scored on its first offensive play of a game since 1991.

N.C. State scored on its first five possessions and led 31-0 before UConn got on the board. After Camryn Edwards intercepted Leary, Noe Ruelas kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Huskies as time expired in the second quarter.

UConn had just 160 yards of total offense and converted only 2-of-12 third downs.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: The Wolfpack didn’t overlook their opponent and played sharp football. N.C. State had 29 first downs and never punted on its way to racking up 481 yards of total offense, averaging 6.3 yards per play.

UConn: After losing 59-0 at Michigan last week, the Huskies played a second straight road game against a team that was simply out of their league. Until its final possession of the game, the Huskies didn’t have a drive that lasted for more than seven plays. UConn’s schedule gets a bit more manageable from here, as it plays just one more Power 5 opponent this season.

NEXT UP

N.C. State: In their ACC opener, the Wolfpack visit at No. 5 Clemson.

UConn: Still searching for the first win against an FBS opponent, the Huskies host Fresno State.