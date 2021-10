North Carolina State’s Devin Leary (13) throws the ball as teammate Timothy McKay (52) blocks Louisville’s Derek Dorsey (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Devin Leary threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as North Carolina State’s offense finally got untracked in a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

It was part of a 17-point fourth quarter for the Wolfpack. N.C. State had only 189 yards of total offense through three quarters.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham was 11-for-28 for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception for Louisville.

He also gained 76 rushing yards on 18 carries.