North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. N.C. State won 28-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as North Carolina State jumped ahead of Florida State early and held off the Seminoles for a 28-14 win on Saturday.

Leary connected with Trent Pennix, C.J. Riley, Christopher Toudle and Ricky Person on touchdowns — one in each quarter — for the Wolfpack.

Three of the touchdowns were big plays, with connections of 62 yards to Riley, 45 yards to Pennix and 43 yards to Person.