Leary’s season stacking up with some of NC State’s all-time great quarterbacks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is quietly putting together a season behind center that will rival some of the best in Wolfpack football history.

“I think the guy’s playing really good football,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “His stats don’t lie and the film doesn’t lie so hopefully he’ll get what he deserves at the and.”

The redshirt sophomore is on pace to have his name thrown into the mix along with former Wolfpack greats like Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Ryan Finley.

When you look at how each of the four performed in their second season as starters, Leary doesn’t take a back seat to any of the former Pack stars.

With at least four games left to play, Leary is on pace to throw for more than 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns – twice as many touchdown passes as Rivers and Finley threw in their second campaigns.

Leary has thrown just three interceptions on the year including a “Hail Mary” pass that was picked off.

Wilson threw 11 interceptions in his sophomore campaign just for comparison.

Yet when the All ACC picks are made at the end of the season, Leary, unfortunately, may be overlooked.

“Hopefully people will see that and not just vote on people who have a certain thing on their jersey,” said Doeren about the very real possibility UNC’s Sam Howell or Pitt’s Kenny Pickett will be tabbed all-league just on reputation alone.

And who knows how good Leary would have been this season, had he not gone through so much adversity a year ago.

“His last season wasn’t normal,” Doeren said of Leary. “Last year was really unique for him. He had 30 days out with COVID and then broke his leg after four games so he really didn’t play last year as a normal first year starter would get to play.”

And yet Leary has put together a season that has his name in the same breath as Rivers, Wilson and Finley.

Ask any Wolfpack fan – that’s some pretty good company.