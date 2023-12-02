CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (WNCN) — After two losses in a row, the NC State men’s basketball team is looking to get back into the winning column Saturday as they open Atlantic Coast Conference play at Boston College.

The Wolfpack (4-2) face the Eagles (5-2) in Chestnut Hill at 4 p.m.

NC State had not lost a contest this season until the championship game of the Vegas Showdown, in which they lost to BYU the day after Thanksgiving. They then lost by 20 to Ole Miss in Oxford on Tuesday in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Boston College’s two losses were also consecutive — first to Colorado State and then to Loyola Chicago in the Hall of Fame Classic — but they won their ACC/SEC Challenge matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

After Saturday’s league opener, neither team plays an ACC opponent again until early January.

North Carolina State vs. Boston College men’s basketball