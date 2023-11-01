RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State’s men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2018, and they’ll try to bring that momentum into this season, starting with tonight’s exhibition game.

The Wolfpack hosts the University of Mount Olive Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena

The Division II Trojans play in the Conference Carolinas and posted a 13-18 overall record last season.

NC State lost last year’s stars Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner to the pros and are looking to find scoring from elsewhere, possibly from returning players DJ Burns and Casey Morsell.

Keep up with live score updates from tonight’s game in Raleigh here.

NC State Wolfpack vs. Mount Olive Trojans men’s basketball scoreboard