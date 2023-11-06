RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Coming off a season in which they made the NCAA Tournament, NC State’s men’s basketball team is ready to exceed expectations.

They open their 2023-24 season tonight by hosting The Citadel Bulldogs at PNC Arena.

Though they lost some key players from last year’s team, they have a key returning player and a transfer who both go by the name of DJ — returning graduate student DJ Burns, and grad transfer DJ Horne, a Raleigh native who’s played at Illinois State and most recently at Arizona State.

The Wolfpack defeated Mount Olive in an exhibition game Wednesday by a score of 89-79.

NC State Wolfpack vs. The Citadel Bulldogs men’s basketball live scoreboard