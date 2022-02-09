Losses continue to pile up as NC State now in danger of finishing last in ACC

North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes (3) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The losses continue to pile up for N.C. State. Wednesday night’s 69-51 home loss to Wake Forest is the Wolfpack’s fifth straight setback. N.C. State has lost seven of its past eight games and is in jeopardy of finishing last in the ACC.

“I’ve kind of stayed away from the negative part of it,” said N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts. “I want to be as positive as I can with these guys because I think they need positivity.

“They’re a little bit sensitive. They should be. So I don’t put the extra pressure on them saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in last place,’ because I don’t think they can handle that.”

Wake Forest (20-5, 10-4 ACC) closed the game on a 16-0 run over the final five minutes of the contest to secure the programs first 20-win season since 2009-10. The Deacons held the Pack to 0-of-5 shooting over that stretch and forced four turnovers.

“I wouldn’t say we ran out of gas,” said N.C. State guard Dereon Seabron, who tallied a game-high 22 points. “We just had a couple mental breakdowns on the defensive end. I think people were getting frustrated on the defensive end. That’s why we gave up those easy layups or wide-open 3s.”

Seabron was N.C. State’s (10-15, 3-11 ACC) only player in double-figures. The Wolfpack’s second and third leading scorers on the season, Terquavion Smith and Jericole Hellems, combined to shoot just 6-for-28 against the Deacons.

On many occasions, Keatts has said those three players have to all play well for the Pack to win. Against Wake Forest, that didn’t happen.

“Well, we’ve got to take the positives. For 36 minutes, it was a good game,” said Keatts. “You know they’re competitors in that locker room, they don’t like losing.

“Obviously it’s a little frustrating and it should be. I would be bothered if they wasn’t frustrated. But obviously we’ve got to keep on plugging and try to figure it out.”

The Pack will try to end their five game losing skid on Saturday when they travel to Pitt for a 3 p.m. tip-off.