Louisville-NC State division game tops ACC’s Week 9 schedule

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary scrambles during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Lousiville’s trip to North Carolina State headlines the Week 9 schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Wolfpack fell out of the AP Top 25 after a loss at Miami.

But Dave Doeren’s team still controls its own destiny in the Atlantic Division.

The Cardinals have two league losses and are trying to stay in a race led by No. 13 Wake Forest.

The schedule includes Florida State visiting Clemson after last year’s meeting was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

In addition, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and North Carolina receiver Josh Downs are top players to watch this weekend.